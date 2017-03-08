Bitter cold to grip eastern US after ...

Bitter cold to grip eastern US after major nor'easter

Winter's revenge shows no signs of releasing its grip on the eastern United States as widespread, bitter cold will follow the early week major nor'easter . "Winter will hold a tight grip on the Northeast in wake of the significant snowstorm early this week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Max Vido said.

