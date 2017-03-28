Binghamton Awarded $1M Grant for Micr...

Binghamton Awarded $1M Grant for Microgrid Project

The city of Binghamton is in the process of developing design plans to implement a microgrid. They've been awarded a $1 million grant as part of stage two of the NY Prize Community Microgrid competition.

