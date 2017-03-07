Big Read: Month-long series for communitya
BIG READ: Month-long series for community conversation Tim O'Brien, author of "The Things They Carried," will be in Binghamton March 25. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mCB1WX SUNY Broome will host a month-long series of NEA Big Read events in March, featuring Tim O'Brien's "The Things They Carried." On Friday, 26-year-old Teshawn Banks, of Binghamton, along with his nine cast mates will take the stage at the Schorr Family Firehouse to perform a dramatic reading of a book written before many of them were born.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
