Big Read: Month-long series for commu...

Big Read: Month-long series for communitya

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

BIG READ: Month-long series for community conversation Tim O'Brien, author of "The Things They Carried," will be in Binghamton March 25. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mCB1WX SUNY Broome will host a month-long series of NEA Big Read events in March, featuring Tim O'Brien's "The Things They Carried." On Friday, 26-year-old Teshawn Banks, of Binghamton, along with his nine cast mates will take the stage at the Schorr Family Firehouse to perform a dramatic reading of a book written before many of them were born.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Deb Preston earning minimum wage 19 hr I did and love it 2
Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself 20 hr Nick 6
BC Voice Owner Guilty 21 hr Rose 193
eye care in upstate NY Mar 5 consumr report 1
White House Correspondents' Dinner Mar 5 Joey F 22
How do I contact rock group The Shelob (Oct '11) Mar 4 Satan 13
Garbage Mar 3 more snowflakes t... 3
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,060 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC