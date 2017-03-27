April the giraffe's baby is expected to come today or tonight
After weeks of waiting while millions of people watched, April the giraffe's baby is expected to arrive today or tonight. "We would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition," Jordan Patch wrote in his daily update on Animal Adventure's Facebook page update.
