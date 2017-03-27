Airport Closed: Law enforcement, Tsa officials on site
AIRPORT CLOSED: Law enforcement, TSA officials on site Greater Binghamton Regional Airport was closed Monday afternoon. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nFfsVR Greater Binghamton Airport was closed Monday afternoon, with Broome County Sheriff's Deputies, K-9 units and Transportation Security Administration officials turning cars away at the intersection of Airport and Knapp roads around 1:30 p.m. Flight 7435 arrived at 12:49 p.m., according to the site, with another scheduled to arrive at 5:02 p.m. Two flights were scheduled to depart after 1 p.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|4 hr
|She Devil
|38
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Mon
|Former Patron
|3
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Joey F
|7
|Next big flood?
|Mar 26
|conklncolt
|3
|Naked Man on Clinton St
|Mar 26
|Stella
|4
|Binghamton public works
|Mar 25
|Stella
|2
|Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism
|Mar 25
|Pickle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC