Airport Closed: Law enforcement, Tsa ...

Airport Closed: Law enforcement, Tsa officials on site

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

AIRPORT CLOSED: Law enforcement, TSA officials on site Greater Binghamton Regional Airport was closed Monday afternoon. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nFfsVR Greater Binghamton Airport was closed Monday afternoon, with Broome County Sheriff's Deputies, K-9 units and Transportation Security Administration officials turning cars away at the intersection of Airport and Knapp roads around 1:30 p.m. Flight 7435 arrived at 12:49 p.m., according to the site, with another scheduled to arrive at 5:02 p.m. Two flights were scheduled to depart after 1 p.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 4 hr She Devil 38
News Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton Mon Former Patron 3
Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15) Sun Joey F 7
Next big flood? Mar 26 conklncolt 3
Naked Man on Clinton St Mar 26 Stella 4
Binghamton public works Mar 25 Stella 2
News Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism Mar 25 Pickle 3
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC