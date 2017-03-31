ACA Memorial Vigil to be held Monday

ACA Memorial Vigil to be held Monday

The vigil will mark the eighth anniversary of the American Civic Association Shooting, when a gunman took the lives of 13 people. ACA Memorial Vigil to be held Monday The vigil will mark the eighth anniversary of the American Civic Association Shooting, when a gunman took the lives of 13 people.

