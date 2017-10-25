Zoo gives update on giraffe's labor
April, the 14-year-old giraffe whose calf birth is currently being live streamed on YouTube, continues to go through labor as zoo keepers at the Animal Adventure Park near Binghamton, New York expect her to deliver at any time. According to a Sunday update from the zoo, it only takes a giraffe 30 minutes to go through active labor.
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|11 hr
|PennyLane
|1
|White House Correspondents' Dinner
|13 hr
|change is coming
|11
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|Feb 26
|FoxNews
|16
|The drunk QUEEN B
|Feb 26
|FoxNews
|24
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Feb 26
|JailBird
|188
|Rich David porn obsession. Using government com...
|Feb 26
|jumpin jack flashed
|4
|Dont buy 174 stradmill rd binghamton ny
|Feb 24
|NYB
|3
