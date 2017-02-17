WWII solider's lost dog tags returned to Rock Hill family
During World War II training in the Arizona desert in 1942, Army soldier James Thompson lost his dog tag. The tag worn around the neck that identify soldiers lay buried in the sand for 75 years until a metal detector found it.
