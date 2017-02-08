Will murder conviction get reduced in...

Will murder conviction get reduced in teen's shooting?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

The defense for Andre Lee wants a judge to consider setting aside a murder conviction, or modifying to a lesser charge. Will murder conviction get reduced in teen's shooting? The defense for Andre Lee wants a judge to consider setting aside a murder conviction, or modifying to a lesser charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The drunk QUEEN B 2 min John from Gigelo ... 5
F Hutchings park Melbourne Fl 5 hr LMAO 1
Adam Sandler Adam Walsh Tue Zimmerman found 4
BC Voice Owner Guilty Mon LOL 182
this place suck Mon nice and easy 4
Helpful site for working people and or famlies Mon conklincolt 3
Fred Akshar living in sin (Oct '15) Feb 4 Timmy 22
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC