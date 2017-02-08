Will murder conviction get reduced in teen's shooting?
The defense for Andre Lee wants a judge to consider setting aside a murder conviction, or modifying to a lesser charge. Will murder conviction get reduced in teen's shooting? The defense for Andre Lee wants a judge to consider setting aside a murder conviction, or modifying to a lesser charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The drunk QUEEN B
|2 min
|John from Gigelo ...
|5
|F Hutchings park Melbourne Fl
|5 hr
|LMAO
|1
|Adam Sandler Adam Walsh
|Tue
|Zimmerman found
|4
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Mon
|LOL
|182
|this place suck
|Mon
|nice and easy
|4
|Helpful site for working people and or famlies
|Mon
|conklincolt
|3
|Fred Akshar living in sin (Oct '15)
|Feb 4
|Timmy
|22
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC