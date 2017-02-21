Volunteer drivers needed for military...

Volunteer drivers needed for military veterans

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

As winter winds down, more volunteers are needed to drive military veterans from the north country to their medical appointments. The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network, Syracuse, is recruiting drivers ages 21 and older to take veterans to Veterans Administration health clinics and to the VA Medical Center, 800 Irving Ave., Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Video Finally Proved Cops Lie 6 hr Joey F 3
The drunk QUEEN B 14 hr Joey F 20
Patriots owner destroys liberal Matt lauer afte... 22 hr conklincolt 1
NYS worst places to live. 22 hr stray black cats 2
BC Voice Owner Guilty Feb 18 State Police 184
Fire in da hood Feb 17 mike and mike 1
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... Feb 15 AKA Mimi 27
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,032,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC