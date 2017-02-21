Volunteer drivers needed for military veterans
As winter winds down, more volunteers are needed to drive military veterans from the north country to their medical appointments. The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network, Syracuse, is recruiting drivers ages 21 and older to take veterans to Veterans Administration health clinics and to the VA Medical Center, 800 Irving Ave., Syracuse.
