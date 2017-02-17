Two missing children found safe near Binghamton, N.Y.; parents are under arrest
Two young children taken from their grandmother in the Williamsport area on Feb. 8 have been found safe in New York State with their parents, who were arrested. Police found Jasmine and Jeremiah Weed along with their children, Makayla, 2, and Ian, 4, in a mobile home park in Lisle, N.Y., north of Binghamton, Old Lycoming Twp.
