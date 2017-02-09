This week shows why Syracuse is US snow champ: 3 types of storms in 2 days
If you want to know why Syracuse is the snowiest large city in America, look no further than this week. Thanks to the accident of geography, Syracuse gets hit by three major types of snowstorms: nor'easters, lake effect and Alberta clippers.
