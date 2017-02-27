The Le Moyne grad behind the giraffe cam: When his bar flooded, he followed his dream
Jordan Patch is the guy the world has come to know for his giraffe cam. Patch has had a web cam broadcasting every step and sway of his animal farm's pregnant giraffe, April, for the better part of a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House Correspondents' Dinner
|4 hr
|Joey F
|9
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|Sun
|FoxNews
|16
|The drunk QUEEN B
|Sun
|FoxNews
|24
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Sun
|JailBird
|188
|Rich David porn obsession. Using government com...
|Sun
|jumpin jack flashed
|4
|Dont buy 174 stradmill rd binghamton ny
|Feb 24
|NYB
|3
|Lourdes Hospital
|Feb 24
|dontgetsickhere
|3
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC