THE FINAL PAGE: RiverRead bookstore closes its doors On Tuesday, RiverRead Books closed its doors after eight years in its spot on Court Street in downtown Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k6vUw0 Reporter Katie Sullivan was there to observe the final moments inside the shop, as the last of the books were donated, the signs removed and the memories of a beloved community gathering spot were wiped clean.

