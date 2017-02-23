Survey finds barriers to opioid treatment in Broome
Survey finds barriers to opioid treatment in Broome The responses highlight struggles for adequate and consistent local treatment, and appropriate support for recovery. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lzsUrh Alexis Pleus of Truth Pharm discusses results of a survey of people dealing with opioid addiction and recovery in the Southern Tier during a public event Feb. 23 at Southern Tier Independence Center in Binghamton.
