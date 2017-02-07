Study: A New Strategy To Stop Female ...

Study: A New Strategy To Stop Female Genital Mutilation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WGBH

Why does female genital mutilation - a practice that the U.N. has classified as violence against women - remain so entrenched in parts of the globe? Researchers in Bristol, England, have come up with a new theory. They looked at data on more that 60,000 women over the age of 40 in five West African countries who had at least one daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
F Hutchings park Melbourne Fl 55 min LMAO 1
The drunk QUEEN B 4 hr Daniel 3
Adam Sandler Adam Walsh 22 hr Zimmerman found 4
BC Voice Owner Guilty Mon LOL 182
this place suck Mon nice and easy 4
Helpful site for working people and or famlies Mon conklincolt 3
Fred Akshar living in sin (Oct '15) Feb 4 Timmy 22
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC