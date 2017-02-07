Sleet, freezing rain could fall in Up...

Sleet, freezing rain could fall in Upstate NY just in time for school Tuesday

A storm system that will move into Upstate New York early Tuesday could bring a messy wintry mix from the Southern Tier to the lower Adirondacks. The system could start dropping a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain just about the time school buses and commuters hit the road.

