Sex Abuse Trial: Verdict comes today
SEX ABUSE TRIAL: Verdict comes today Samantha Werkheiser waived a jury trial, leaving Judge Joseph Cawley to decide the case. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k7ixsp Samantha Werkheiser, 37, of Binghamton is charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
