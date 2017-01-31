Reddit'd Alexis Ohanian blasts Trump's ban as 'deeply un-American'
PanARMENIAN.Net - Alexis Ohanian , the co-founder of Reddit and the great grandson of refugees who fled the Armenian Genocide , says President Donald Trump 's immigration ban is both "deeply un-American" and "potentially unconstitutional," The Verge reports Ohanian expressed his views in an open letter to the Reddit community penned under his long-time handle "kn0thing" and posted to the official Reddit blog. The tech industry figure describes himself as not only the son of an undocumented German immigrant, but also "the great grandson of refugees who fled the Armenian Genocide."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fred Akshar living in sin (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Garo K is a clown
|15
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|17 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|16
|Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli
|Jan 29
|Garo K is a clown
|12
|North Side Help: $500K revitalizing Big Lots plaza
|Jan 29
|meals on deals
|2
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Jan 29
|Pusser
|175
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|Jan 28
|Garo K is a clown
|23
|Jury awards $3M to man shot in Binghamton
|Jan 28
|BLDont
|2
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC