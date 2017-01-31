Reddit'd Alexis Ohanian blasts Trump'...

Reddit'd Alexis Ohanian blasts Trump's ban as 'deeply un-American'

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Alexis Ohanian , the co-founder of Reddit and the great grandson of refugees who fled the Armenian Genocide , says President Donald Trump 's immigration ban is both "deeply un-American" and "potentially unconstitutional," The Verge reports Ohanian expressed his views in an open letter to the Reddit community penned under his long-time handle "kn0thing" and posted to the official Reddit blog. The tech industry figure describes himself as not only the son of an undocumented German immigrant, but also "the great grandson of refugees who fled the Armenian Genocide."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fred Akshar living in sin (Oct '15) 4 hr Garo K is a clown 15
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) 17 hr Yidfellas v USA 16
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli Jan 29 Garo K is a clown 12
News North Side Help: $500K revitalizing Big Lots plaza Jan 29 meals on deals 2
BC Voice Owner Guilty Jan 29 Pusser 175
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... Jan 28 Garo K is a clown 23
Jury awards $3M to man shot in Binghamton Jan 28 BLDont 2
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC