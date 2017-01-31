Reddit'd Alexis Ohanian blasts Trump's ban as 'deeply un-American'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Alexis Ohanian , the co-founder of Reddit and the great grandson of refugees who fled the Armenian Genocide , says President Donald Trump 's immigration ban is both "deeply un-American" and "potentially unconstitutional," The Verge reports Ohanian expressed his views in an open letter to the Reddit community penned under his long-time handle "kn0thing" and posted to the official Reddit blog. The tech industry figure describes himself as not only the son of an undocumented German immigrant, but also "the great grandson of refugees who fled the Armenian Genocide."

