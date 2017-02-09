PRISON SENTENCE: Drug convict gets 10 years Naquan Smalls was accused of possessing and selling heroin. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k8CmiI Naquan D. Smalls, 32, will spend 10 years in prison after he was found guilty in a Broome County Court trial of felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.