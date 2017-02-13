One Dead: Man sought in Town & Country stabbing
ONE DEAD: Man sought in Town & Country stabbing Binghamton Police are investigating the stabbing death of Santos Echevarria, 31, of Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kDJ3dT Binghamton Police responded to reports of a disturbance in the complex's parking lot at 100 Roberts Street around 2:30 a.m. Santos Echevarria, 31, of Binghamton, had been transported to an area hospital, and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The drunk QUEEN B
|Mon
|Conklin Colt
|11
|John from Gigelo beach
|Mon
|conklincolt
|2
|Garo and Debbie
|Sun
|State Police
|9
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Sun
|Conklincolt
|7
|More joys of diversity in Binghamton..
|Sun
|Kong
|4
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|Sun
|Conklincolt
|7
|F Hutchings park Melbourne Fl
|Feb 8
|LMAO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC