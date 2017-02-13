ONE DEAD: Man sought in Town & Country stabbing Binghamton Police are investigating the stabbing death of Santos Echevarria, 31, of Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kDJ3dT Binghamton Police responded to reports of a disturbance in the complex's parking lot at 100 Roberts Street around 2:30 a.m. Santos Echevarria, 31, of Binghamton, had been transported to an area hospital, and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, officials said.

