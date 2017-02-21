Muslim hamlet pursues civil case, after attack plot verdict The federal court lawsuit was on hold, pending the outcome of Robert Doggart's criminal trial. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lrNSs8 Hussein Adams and Tahirah Clark, representatives from Muslims of America, spoke about the recent conviction of Robert Doggart, who planned to attack Islamberg in Hancock, NY, during a press conference in Binghamton on Tuesday Hussein Adams, executive director of Muslims of American, speaks during a press conference in Binghamton on Tuesday where representatives from the organization discussed the recent conviction of Robert Doggart who plotted to attack the American Muslim Village of Islamberg in Hancock, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.