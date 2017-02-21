Muslim hamlet pursues civil case, aft...

Muslim hamlet pursues civil case, after attack plot verdict

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Muslim hamlet pursues civil case, after attack plot verdict The federal court lawsuit was on hold, pending the outcome of Robert Doggart's criminal trial. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lrNSs8 Hussein Adams and Tahirah Clark, representatives from Muslims of America, spoke about the recent conviction of Robert Doggart, who planned to attack Islamberg in Hancock, NY, during a press conference in Binghamton on Tuesday Hussein Adams, executive director of Muslims of American, speaks during a press conference in Binghamton on Tuesday where representatives from the organization discussed the recent conviction of Robert Doggart who plotted to attack the American Muslim Village of Islamberg in Hancock, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domestic Surveillance Government Harassment (Sep '07) 54 min Iroamaround 120
St. Pat's Parade 3 hr LOL 2
NYS worst places to live. 3 hr LOL 5
BC Voice Owner Guilty 17 hr DOCtorFeelGood 185
How Video Finally Proved Cops Lie Tue conklincolt 6
The drunk QUEEN B Tue conklincolt 23
Patriots owner destroys liberal Matt lauer afte... Feb 20 conklincolt 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC