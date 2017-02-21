Murder Penalty: Lee gets 25 years to ...

Murder Penalty: Lee gets 25 years to life

MURDER PENALTY: Lee gets 25 years to life The jury debated whether Andre Lee intentionally killed Scott Wright Jr., or if it was a reckless accident. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lqPHW4 Convicted murderer Andre Lee was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday in the shooting death of a Binghamton teenager, eight months after a jury found him guilty of the crime.

