Love Story Behind World's Most Famous...

Love Story Behind World's Most Famous Giraffe Pregnancy

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: NBC New York

Millions of people have been watching the stream in anticipation of the birth of "April" the giraffe's fourth calf The pregnancy of New York giraffe April has captivated the world, with millions of people across the world tuning into a live stream as she prepares for the birth of her fourth calf at an upstate zoo. On Monday morning, Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, outside Binghamton, released fresh details about the romance that led to the pregnancy which has had the world enthralled for days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White House Correspondents' Dinner 23 min Joey F 9
The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15) Sun FoxNews 16
The drunk QUEEN B Sun FoxNews 24
BC Voice Owner Guilty Sun JailBird 188
Rich David porn obsession. Using government com... Sun jumpin jack flashed 4
Dont buy 174 stradmill rd binghamton ny Feb 24 NYB 3
Lourdes Hospital Feb 24 dontgetsickhere 3
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC