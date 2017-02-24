Live Video Of Expectant Giraffe Goes ...

Live Video Of Expectant Giraffe Goes Viral

An expectant mother has caught the attention of tens of thousands of people who have been watching and waiting for her delivery online. April the giraffe has set the internet on fire as folks check in on her daily at her home at an animal park in New York.

