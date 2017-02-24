Less Students: Parade day falls durin...

Less Students: Parade day falls during Bu break

LESS STUDENTS: Parade day falls during BU break The St. Patrick's Day Parade is March 4. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lEjTxa Binghamton University's winter break begins March 3, the day before the 50th St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off from downtown Binghamton on March 4. For commuting students the date doesn't mean much, but anyone heading elsewhere for break will be a no-show at this year's parade. Parade day attendance numbers typically fluctuate based on weather conditions, with a strong college student presence each year on the first Saturday in March.

