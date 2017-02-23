Kennedy Center festival honors KNOW Theatrea
Kennedy Center festival honors KNOW Theatre artistic director Tim Gleason earns award for 16 years of work with American College Theater Festival Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lzNkjS Tim Gleason, left, KNOW Theatre's artistic director, was awarded a medallion for his work at The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. At right is Ted Clement, incoming Region 1 co-chair for the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pat's Parade
|9 hr
|DOCtorFeelGood
|4
|NYS worst places to live.
|10 hr
|Timmy
|6
|Domestic Surveillance Government Harassment (Sep '07)
|22 hr
|Iroamaround
|120
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Wed
|DOCtorFeelGood
|185
|How Video Finally Proved Cops Lie
|Feb 21
|conklincolt
|6
|The drunk QUEEN B
|Feb 21
|conklincolt
|23
|Patriots owner destroys liberal Matt lauer afte...
|Feb 20
|conklincolt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC