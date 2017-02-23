Kennedy Center festival honors KNOW T...

Kennedy Center festival honors KNOW Theatrea

Kennedy Center festival honors KNOW Theatre artistic director Tim Gleason earns award for 16 years of work with American College Theater Festival Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lzNkjS Tim Gleason, left, KNOW Theatre's artistic director, was awarded a medallion for his work at The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. At right is Ted Clement, incoming Region 1 co-chair for the festival.

