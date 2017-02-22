Judge: Time Warner Cable must pay Uni...

Judge: Time Warner Cable must pay Union, JC

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Judge: Time Warner Cable must pay Union, JC The town and village claimed Time Warner Cable has been "in material breach" of a July 2008 contract. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lvglgB A judge in Binghamton has ordered the former Time Warner Cable to pay two Broome County municipalities a total of $77,000 to settle underpayments and late fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domestic Surveillance Government Harassment (Sep '07) 3 hr Iroamaround 120
St. Pat's Parade 6 hr LOL 2
NYS worst places to live. 6 hr LOL 5
BC Voice Owner Guilty 20 hr DOCtorFeelGood 185
How Video Finally Proved Cops Lie Tue conklincolt 6
The drunk QUEEN B Tue conklincolt 23
Patriots owner destroys liberal Matt lauer afte... Feb 20 conklincolt 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC