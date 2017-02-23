How a drug deal turned to murder

How a drug deal turned to murder

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

The victim was lured to a Binghamton home for an arranged heroin sale, then stabbed in the neck, in August 2015. How a drug deal turned to murder The victim was lured to a Binghamton home for an arranged heroin sale, then stabbed in the neck, in August 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St. Pat's Parade 5 hr DOCtorFeelGood 4
NYS worst places to live. 6 hr Timmy 6
Domestic Surveillance Government Harassment (Sep '07) 17 hr Iroamaround 120
BC Voice Owner Guilty Wed DOCtorFeelGood 185
How Video Finally Proved Cops Lie Tue conklincolt 6
The drunk QUEEN B Tue conklincolt 23
Patriots owner destroys liberal Matt lauer afte... Feb 20 conklincolt 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC