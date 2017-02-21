Hedgehog, Cancer, and Zinc
Troy, N.Y. - Experiments show that Hedgehog signaling - a chain of molecular events critical in embryonic development - creates conditions beneficial to the unregulated cell growth associated with cancer in adults. Zinc deficiency is correlated with many cancers; in fact, a hallmark of prostate cancer is zinc deficiency in prostate tissue.
