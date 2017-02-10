GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights in May
GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights in May You're out of luck trying to book a Delta flight out of Greater Binghamton Regional Airport in May. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kuAIJt The interruption is due to a major project that will shut the main runway for the entire month. The $11.9 million project, 90 percent funded by the federal government, 5 percent from the state with the balance coming from service fees, will require ripping out the old 7,300-foot main runway and installing a completely new landing strip, said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.
#1 21 hrs ago
They should just shut down the whole airport. Only thing it's good for is a one-way flight out of hellhole BC.
United States
#2 14 hrs ago
just dropped in on your Mesa topix board and it doesn't look like your doing much better except for the sunshine.Gangs corruption and on and on. Please take care of your problems and issues and let us deal with ours.
United States
#3 14 hrs ago
http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/ari...
glad you feel safe there. LOL
#4 13 hrs ago
Why is this 90% funded by the Federal Government. Another Zionist plot to ruin america.
Winnipeg, Canada
#5 13 hrs ago
STOP with the Zionist stuff .. Nonlib !
Really ..
It is Hate Speak directed at Juice !
#6 5 hrs ago
@conklincolt - Glad you did 5 minutes of research lol. Mesa is a huge city, the older parts of it yes has its problems, but the newer neighborhoods are beautiful like Scottsdale. I know you think BC is still great because you live in Conklin, but enjoy paying thousands a year in taxes.
