GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamt...

GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights in May

There are 6 comments on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Friday, titled GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights in May. In it, Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that:

GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights in May You're out of luck trying to book a Delta flight out of Greater Binghamton Regional Airport in May. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kuAIJt The interruption is due to a major project that will shut the main runway for the entire month. The $11.9 million project, 90 percent funded by the federal government, 5 percent from the state with the balance coming from service fees, will require ripping out the old 7,300-foot main runway and installing a completely new landing strip, said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

LOL

Mesa, AZ

#1 21 hrs ago
They should just shut down the whole airport. Only thing it's good for is a one-way flight out of hellhole BC.

conklincolt

United States

#2 14 hrs ago
just dropped in on your Mesa topix board and it doesn't look like your doing much better except for the sunshine.Gangs corruption and on and on. Please take care of your problems and issues and let us deal with ours.

conklincolt

United States

#3 14 hrs ago
http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/ari...

glad you feel safe there. LOL
Plot master

Brooklyn, NY

#4 13 hrs ago
conklincolt wrote:
http://www.azcentral.com/story /news/local/arizona/2016/07/30 /where-does-arizona-rank-among -americas-most-violent-states/ 87747274/

glad you feel safe there. LOL
Why is this 90% funded by the Federal Government. Another Zionist plot to ruin america.
Nonlib No 1

Winnipeg, Canada

#5 13 hrs ago
Plot master wrote:
Why is this 90% funded by the Federal Government.
Another Zionist plot to ruin america.
STOP with the Zionist stuff .. Nonlib !
Really ..
It is Hate Speak directed at Juice !
LOL

Mesa, AZ

#6 5 hrs ago
@conklincolt - Glad you did 5 minutes of research lol. Mesa is a huge city, the older parts of it yes has its problems, but the newer neighborhoods are beautiful like Scottsdale. I know you think BC is still great because you live in Conklin, but enjoy paying thousands a year in taxes.
