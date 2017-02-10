Former Binghamton Dance Teacher Convicted in Child Sex Abuse Case
A Southern Tier dance teacher will be sentenced in March after being found guilty, for a second time, of sexually abusing a little girl. Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley handed down the verdict against 37 year old Samantha Werkheiser February 9 in a non-jury trial after her first guilty verdict had been overturned on appeal.
