Former Binghamton Dance Teacher Convicted in Child Sex Abuse Case

Friday Feb 10 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

A Southern Tier dance teacher will be sentenced in March after being found guilty, for a second time, of sexually abusing a little girl. Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley handed down the verdict against 37 year old Samantha Werkheiser February 9 in a non-jury trial after her first guilty verdict had been overturned on appeal.

