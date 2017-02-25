Flash flood watch for much of region

Flash flood watch for much of region

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

A flash flood watch is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for most of the region. Flash flood watch for much of region A flash flood watch is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for most of the region.

