Final Eddie Block defendant pleads guilty

Anthony Randolph, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal felony counts of drug trafficking conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a felon. He could face 20 years in federal prison when sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas McAvoy in June.

