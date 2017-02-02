Final Eddie Block defendant pleads guilty
Anthony Randolph, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal felony counts of drug trafficking conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a felon. He could face 20 years in federal prison when sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas McAvoy in June.
