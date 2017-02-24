FEELING WARM: Record-setting high in Binghamton The previous record for the month was more than 60 years ago. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lDVveU As if the pleasantly warm weather was not enough cause for smiling faces on the last Friday in February, the daytime high has also surpassed the decades-old record for the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.