Farm to Table: Discount Vines dinner ticketsa

FARM TO TABLE: Discount VINES dinner tickets available The Farm to Table dinner will be held from 5-8 p.m. on April 24. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mB2XHK Amelia LoDolce, executive director of VINES, in a patch of rye grass at the Binghamton Urban Farm on Tudor Street. If you missed out on the VINES Farm to Table dinner last year, now's your chance to get tickets for the fifth installment - and they're currently being sold at a discounted rate.

