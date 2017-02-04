Emma L. Terwilliger

Emma L. Terwilliger

Funeral services for Emma L. Terwilliger, age 81 of Heuvelton, will be held on Monday at 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Burial will be in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery.

