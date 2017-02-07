Drive-by Shooting: Man pleads guilty, faces 10a
BY SHOOTING: Man pleads guilty, faces 10 years Jeffrey Sanchez-Pica will spend 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kKfwlX Jeffrey Sanchez-Pica, 29, fired five to six shots at a group of people outside a Murray Street residence on May 23, according to prosecutors.
