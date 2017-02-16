Do you like snow? Enjoy it before warmup comes to Central NY
With a foot of snow on the ground and more to come this week in Central New York, it seems like it might stay around forever. "I would suggest snow lovers enjoy it, because it looks like we have a big warmup in the offing starting this weekend," said Ray Brady, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's Binghamton office.
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The drunk QUEEN B
|7 hr
|AKA Mimi
|17
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|Wed
|AKA Mimi
|27
|John from Gigelo beach
|Wed
|AKA Mimi
|3
|Garo and Debbie
|Feb 12
|State Police
|9
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|7
|More joys of diversity in Binghamton..
|Feb 12
|Kong
|4
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|7
