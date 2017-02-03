Disc golf course constructed on reser...

Disc golf course constructed on reservoir in South Colton

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

For those who find traditional golf more frustrating than relaxing, a new layout and a reimagination of the sport could help return enjoyment to leisure time. Will J. Trithart, Potsdam, has designed a disc golf course off Morgan Road near the reservoir where he hopes college students and the community can find enjoyment in a relatively new sport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 1 hr Squid 176
More joys of diversity in Binghamton.. 12 hr LOL 1
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... 21 hr Joan Jett 26
Trump to delay Mexican Wall until after the Se... Wed blm NOT 1
Fred Akshar living in sin (Oct '15) Wed Guest 2 18
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) Wed BPD and Z 17
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli Jan 29 Garo K is a clown 12
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC