Deputies: Woman was driving drunk with kids Alicia M. Newman, 28, faces four felony charges after traffic stop in Town of Conklin Sheriff's deputies say a Binghamton woman had four children in the car while she was driving drunk through the Town of Conklin early Saturday. Alicia M. Newman, 28, of Clinton Street was arrested and charged with four felony counts, including DWI and aggravated DWI, according to a news release from the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

