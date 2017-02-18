Deputies: Woman was driving drunk with kids
Deputies: Woman was driving drunk with kids Alicia M. Newman, 28, faces four felony charges after traffic stop in Town of Conklin Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2m8roLI Sheriff's deputies say a Binghamton woman had four children in the car while she was driving drunk through the Town of Conklin early Saturday. Alicia M. Newman, 28, of Clinton Street was arrested and charged with four felony counts, including DWI and aggravated DWI, according to a news release from the Broome County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYS worst places to live.
|36 min
|LOL
|3
|How Video Finally Proved Cops Lie
|40 min
|conklincolt
|6
|The drunk QUEEN B
|48 min
|conklincolt
|23
|Patriots owner destroys liberal Matt lauer afte...
|Mon
|conklincolt
|1
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Feb 18
|State Police
|184
|Fire in da hood
|Feb 17
|mike and mike
|1
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|Feb 15
|AKA Mimi
|27
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC