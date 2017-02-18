Deputies: Woman was driving drunk wit...

Deputies: Woman was driving drunk with kids

Saturday Feb 18

Deputies: Woman was driving drunk with kids Alicia M. Newman, 28, faces four felony charges after traffic stop in Town of Conklin Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2m8roLI Sheriff's deputies say a Binghamton woman had four children in the car while she was driving drunk through the Town of Conklin early Saturday. Alicia M. Newman, 28, of Clinton Street was arrested and charged with four felony counts, including DWI and aggravated DWI, according to a news release from the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

