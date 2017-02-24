Counterfeit Bill: Man used fake $20 at Uppera
COUNTERFEIT BILL: Man used fake $20 at Upper Front Street business, police say Officials say Dennis Ramirez used the bill on Feb. 10 and was arrested on Feb. 24. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mgc9V5 A Binghamton man was arrested for using a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase items at a business on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson, police say. Ramirez was charged with one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree,a felony.
