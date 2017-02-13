COME ON DOWN: Price is Right returns to Binghamton Price is Right will be in town April 22. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kD49Jr The interactive stage show, based on the popular daytime TV program, will make a stop in Binghamton on April 22. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday for the 8 p.m. show at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Audience members will have the chance to win cash and other prizes, according to a news release, which also lists "The Price is Right" as the longest running game show in television history.

