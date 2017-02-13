Come on Down: Price is Right returns ...

Come on Down: Price is Right returns to Binghamton

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

COME ON DOWN: Price is Right returns to Binghamton Price is Right will be in town April 22. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kD49Jr The interactive stage show, based on the popular daytime TV program, will make a stop in Binghamton on April 22. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday for the 8 p.m. show at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Audience members will have the chance to win cash and other prizes, according to a news release, which also lists "The Price is Right" as the longest running game show in television history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The drunk QUEEN B 2 hr AKA Mimi 17
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... Wed AKA Mimi 27
John from Gigelo beach Wed AKA Mimi 3
Garo and Debbie Feb 12 State Police 9
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb 12 Conklincolt 7
More joys of diversity in Binghamton.. Feb 12 Kong 4
News Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest... Feb 12 Conklincolt 7
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC