Come on Down: Price is Right returns to Binghamton
COME ON DOWN: Price is Right returns to Binghamton Price is Right will be in town April 22. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kD49Jr The interactive stage show, based on the popular daytime TV program, will make a stop in Binghamton on April 22. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday for the 8 p.m. show at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Audience members will have the chance to win cash and other prizes, according to a news release, which also lists "The Price is Right" as the longest running game show in television history.
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The drunk QUEEN B
|2 hr
|AKA Mimi
|17
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|Wed
|AKA Mimi
|27
|John from Gigelo beach
|Wed
|AKA Mimi
|3
|Garo and Debbie
|Feb 12
|State Police
|9
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|7
|More joys of diversity in Binghamton..
|Feb 12
|Kong
|4
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|7
