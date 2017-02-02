City Council president to run for cou...

City Council president to run for county clerk

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

City Council president to run for county clerk Joseph Mihalko is the first to announce he'll be running for county clerk. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k1syI5 Binghamton City Council President Joseph Mihalko, R-District 2, will run for Broome County Clerk, Mihalko announced Thursday night at the Ancient Order of Hiberians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 11 hr Squid 176
More joys of diversity in Binghamton.. 23 hr LOL 1
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... Thu Joan Jett 26
Trump to delay Mexican Wall until after the Se... Wed blm NOT 1
Fred Akshar living in sin (Oct '15) Wed Guest 2 18
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) Wed BPD and Z 17
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli Jan 29 Garo K is a clown 12
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC