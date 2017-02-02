City Council president to run for county clerk Joseph Mihalko is the first to announce he'll be running for county clerk. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k1syI5 Binghamton City Council President Joseph Mihalko, R-District 2, will run for Broome County Clerk, Mihalko announced Thursday night at the Ancient Order of Hiberians.

