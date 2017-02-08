BUSTED: Traffic stop reveals stolen $20K, policea
BUSTED: Traffic stop reveals stolen $20K, police say The traffic stop was for a minor traffic violation. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k4yVdb Police say more than $20,000 in stolen cash and savings bonds were found Tuesday when officers stopped a vehicle on Binghamton's West Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The drunk QUEEN B
|4 hr
|Dad n Daughter
|9
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|18 hr
|LOL
|2
|John from Gigelo beach
|20 hr
|AKA Mimi
|1
|F Hutchings park Melbourne Fl
|Wed
|LMAO
|1
|Adam Sandler Adam Walsh
|Tue
|Zimmerman found
|4
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Mon
|LOL
|182
|this place suck
|Feb 6
|nice and easy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC