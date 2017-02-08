BUSTED: Traffic stop reveals stolen $...

BUSTED: Traffic stop reveals stolen $20K, policea

19 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

BUSTED: Traffic stop reveals stolen $20K, police say The traffic stop was for a minor traffic violation. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k4yVdb Police say more than $20,000 in stolen cash and savings bonds were found Tuesday when officers stopped a vehicle on Binghamton's West Side.

