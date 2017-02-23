Broome County Special Investigation T...

Broome County Special Investigation Task Force arrest two on mutiple drug charges

Two were arrested Wednesday following the execution of a narcotics search warrant for a motel room located on East Main Street in the Town of Union. During the search, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force allegedly found two individuals in possession of three plastic baggies each containing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia which included digital scales, glassine envelopes and plastic packaging bags and marijuana.

