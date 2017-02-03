Broome County Executive Takes Up Cuomo's Property Tax Proposal
Broome County Executive Jason Garnar isn't waiting for the budget to pass to take up Gov. Andrew Cuomo's push to have local governments find ways of saving money and reducing property taxes. The Democratic officeholder announced Thursday he has formed a committee aimed at finding shared services and other cost savings based on Cuomo's proposal in his $152 billion spending plan.
