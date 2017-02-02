Albert Boscov, chairman of the Boscov's department store chain that has an anchor spot in Binghamton's downtown, says he has been diagnosed with cancer. Boscov's chairman says he has cancer Albert Boscov, chairman of the Boscov's department store chain that has an anchor spot in Binghamton's downtown, says he has been diagnosed with cancer.

