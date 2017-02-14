Binghamton man, 75, left BC Pops legacy David Agard died on Jan. 20 after a lifelong career in music Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lN0nyc Agard died Jan. 20 at age 75, leaving behind a legacy of over 25 years leading the Southern Tier music scene. But despite co-founding the BC Pops, serving as the assistant conductor of the Tri-Cities Opera and conducting the Carousel Cities Youth Ballet, the Triple Cities Welsh Chorale, Musical Theater of Broome, Sing-Along Messiah, and Pops on the River, his passions were not limited to music.

