Binghamton college student accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with child
A Binghamton college student has been accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior with a 13-year-old Cayuga County child, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said. David G. Leach, 21, of 70 Conklin Ave., was charged with criminal sexual act in the second degree, a felony, on Feb. 24. Two days earlier the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into allegations that Leach had been engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior with the 13-year-old.
